Zamfara PDP chairman dies in a Germany hospital

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah

Chairman, Zamfara State chapter of Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, has reportedly died in a German hospital after a protracted sickness.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Farouq Rijiya, said he died yesterday.

It was gathered that the late chairman had been battling with a serious ailment, which took him to various hospitals in and out of the country.

However, at press time, it was unclear whether he would be buried in Germany according to Islamic tradition or be brought back to Nigeria for burial since he was a prominent figure in the state.

Mallaha had been the state chairman of PDP since 2008 when he decamped to PDP from the defunct All Nigerian Peolples Party, ANPP with former Governor Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, and had been adjudged as the longest serving chairman of the party in the state

