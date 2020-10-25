Zahra Buhari to Nigerians: My dad is not the problem

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

“Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem”, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi.

In the past few days warehouses where Covid-19 palliatives are stored have been invaded, vandalised and burnt down. Goods such as Indomie, rice, beans, others have been reportedly carted away by unknown hoodlums.

However, this event sprung up moments when Buhari addressed the nation and of course ordered Nigerian Youths protesting against Police brutality to discontinue.

During Covid-19, many Nigerians have accused the federal government of not distributing palliatives to the poor. FG in several occasions maintained that it has shared all the palliatives to the nooks and crannies of the country.

The event unfolding have shown that FG’s claim was noting but the truth.

Based on that, Zahra via her instagram page said that the warehouse invasion by hoodlums has vindicated her father.

Her words: “Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.”

