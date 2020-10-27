Breaking News
Translate

You’re collection of devils, Nigerians blast Police over statement on Twitter

On 9:19 amIn News, SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Police Force has come under attack for saying the force ‘is not a collection of angels’.

On its verified twitter handle, the force public relations department stated conspicuously that they are not a collection of angels, noting that they are doing their best to serve Nigerians better.

Irked with the above statement, Twitter users in a riposte condemned the post, noting that they are collection of devils.

READ ALSO: Looting of COVID-19 palliative stores

Below are some of the tweets from Nigerians:

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!