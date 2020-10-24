Yoruba Diaspora group seeks global intervention on Lekki shooting

Kindly Share This Story:

…says Buhari speech undermines Lagos massacre

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, on Friday, condemned the recent killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State, describing the act as genocide.

Nigerian soldiers opened fire on #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos which led to casualties and fatalities.

In a statement by Yoruba One Voice Communications Director, Zacheaus Somorin, the coalition stated that the killing was premeditated; callous, criminal and contravenes democratic engagement; saying the incident should be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

Also read:

On the President’s speech, the coalition pointed out that Buhari deliberately kept mute on Lekki’s killing, saying such silence was aimed at undermining the gravity of the killing.

YOV also called on the International communities to sustain its intervention in the country before it slides into total anarchy.

The statement reads: ‘We urge the international community to sustain its intervention in Nigeria. African Union, Amnesty International, EU, US State Department, the United Nations and others, have been proactive since the crisis started. But at this critical moment in the history of Nigeria, more should be done especially the urgent prosecution by the ICC of those that may be directly or indirectly involve in the Lekki genocide.

“On the ongoing protests across the country, YOV posited that the police have taken side with the government; as against the people, as there have been reports of the naked shooting of peaceful youth protesters across the country, especially in Lagos State.

The coalition, therefore, called on the federal government to call the police to order; harping that if the illegality continues, such, may, in the long run, be uncontrollable.

The YOV spokesperson, while condemning the looting by some youths in Lagos, stated that all forms of violence contravene the spirit of #ENDSARS struggle, saying those that have been paid to attack private businesses and establishments in Yorubaland must be arrested and brought to justice.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: