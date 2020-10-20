YEDI laments Nigerians’ non- compliance to COVID-19 protocols 

Kindly Share This Story:

Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative, YEDI has decried Nigerians’ non-compliance with the non-pharmaceutical procedure of curbing the COVID-19 spread since after the lifting of lockdown. To this end, it is distributing over 2,000 free health packs to residents in the Oshodi/ Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos.

Speaking, during a Two- Day exercise in partnership with GrassrootSoccer, ExxonMobil Foundation, and M.A.C AIDS Fund among others at the Local Government Council, the Executive Director of YEDI, Mr Oje Ivagba said at the beginning of lifting lockdown, people observed good level of compliance with the non-pharmaceutical processes but it seems people are gradually relaxing as many people no longer wear a mask, adding that, “This is wrong and it will be terrible for us as a country to witness the second wave of this virus due to non-compliance. So people need to fight this battle till the end.”

Ivagba said the initiative was to support underserved members of the communities to remain safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, aside from donation of personal protective equipment, PPE to the health facilities, we are giving out over 2,000 health packs such as hand sanitizer, soap, nose mask among others to help people stay protected. These activities will also take place in Abuja, Ogun and Akwa Ibom state. Our focus is to reach over 6,000 people in all these four locations.”

Ivagba admonished beneficiaries and the general public not to give up yet in an effort to stay protected, “Sometimes it is frustrating for people to stay at home for so long or to be doing what they are not used to before, but we need to look at the big picture. We are so lucky i this part of the world that we did not record many deaths as a result of efforts from government and development partners like YEDI.

Appreciating the gesture, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, Oshodi Isolo Local Government Council, Fehintola Bolaji described the programme as laudable and an indication that people at the grass-root level are not forgotten.

“That a group of youth can come together to impact their society is commendable and we are so excited. It shows that there are still people who care about the welfare of others. Many people have not been able to go to work since the pandemic begins which denied them the opportunity to take care of themselves, but this palliative will help them to remain protected.”

