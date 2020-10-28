WTO DG: More hurdles for Okonjo-Iweala, as US threatens to veto her emergence

Despite the wide support for her, the United States of America, USA, said it would not support the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance, as the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Director-General, DG.
A report published on Bloomberg revealed US position on the Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy.
The Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea, purportedly said U.S. could not support a consensus decision to appoint Okonjo-Iweala.
Shea said the U.S. disagreed with the way in which the process was being carried out, according to sources.
READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala: Nigeria lobbies Republic of Iran’s vote in WTO elections
Similarly, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has pushed for South Korea’s candidate, Yoo Myung-hee.
Giving reasons, Lighthizer reportedly said he viewed Okonjo-Iweala as being too close to pro-trade internationalists in Washington like Robert Zoellick, a former USTR who worked with Okonjo-Iweala when he was President of the World Bank.
Recall that all 27 EU governments agreed on Monday in Brussels to support Okonjo-Iweala, over Yoo Myung-hee, of South Korea.
Also, she was expected to be announced the WTO DG on or before November 7.