Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

WTO DG: More hurdles for Okonjo-Iweala, as US threatens to veto her emergence

On 6:16 pmIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

WTO: Female Parliamentary Caucus throws weight behind Okonjo-IwealaDespite the wide support for her, the United States  of America, USA, said it would not support the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance, as the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Director-General, DG.

A report published on Bloomberg revealed US position on the Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy.

The Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea, purportedly said U.S. could not support a consensus decision to appoint Okonjo-Iweala.

Shea said the U.S. disagreed with the way in which the process was being carried out, according to sources.

READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala: Nigeria lobbies  Republic of Iran’s vote in WTO elections

Similarly, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has pushed for South Korea’s candidate, Yoo Myung-hee.

Giving reasons, Lighthizer reportedly said he viewed Okonjo-Iweala as being too close to pro-trade internationalists in Washington like Robert Zoellick, a former USTR who worked with Okonjo-Iweala when he was President of the World Bank.

Recall that all 27 EU governments agreed on Monday in Brussels to support Okonjo-Iweala, over Yoo Myung-hee, of South Korea.

Also, she was expected to be announced the WTO DG on or before November 7.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!