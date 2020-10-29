WTO DG: Despite hiccups, we’re keeping the positivity going ― Okonjo-Iweala

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Minister of Finance Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has expressed her gratitude and humility for being the most acceptable candidate for the seat of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.

All but one is not set for the former Managing Director of World Bank to emerge as the first African and female WTO DG.

With South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee. on her way and last minute “hiccup” from the United States, Okonjo-Iweala is anticipating the next and final step of the screening November 9 with positivity.

She said on her verified Twitter handle, “Happy for the success & continued progress of our @wto DG bid. Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus. We move on to the next step on Nov 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going!”

