‘Worst speech ever’ ― Nigerians react to Buhari’s 60th Independence Anniversary speech

Reactions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s 60th independence anniversary celebration speech have been pouring into social media.

The speech was met with mostly negative reviews from Nigerians on Twitter. Here are some:

I think Buhari might have just given the worst Independence Day speech of any Nigerian ruler ever. — Kamala Obama (@Ambrosia_Ijebu) October 1, 2020

Listened to Buhari’s speech. Revisionism in overdrive. Baba says he is the champion of democracy bcos of Edo, forgetting 2019 elections and Kogi. Forgetting he has not proposed a single electoral reform. Warns people about interfering with the Judiciary. I laugh in Onnoghen. — Ose Anenih (@ose_anenih) October 1, 2020

Na wah for this kain Independence Day Speech. Was Buhari’s intention to spread Independence Day cheer and celebrations or to threaten us?? — A Fokken Queen 👸🏽👑 (@cremechic11) October 1, 2020

the worst paragraph in your speech Mr heartless and clueless bubu..these countries you mention are far better than us ,their citizen are enjoying amenities that we ain’t even dreaming of..shame on you Buhari..Allah ya isa bamu yafe ba https://t.co/iwKfhVAPTG — W0F~01.🕵️‍♂️🌿 (@sheikhweeder) October 1, 2020

Buhari and the person wrote this speech are basically telling us that even if fuel price in Nigeria were to increase to N300, they will still have excuses to give us, very disappointing! We have a long way to go. For now, happy unhappy independence! #NigeriaAt60 https://t.co/sCrC8X7HSu — Faruk Gangaran (@FarKay_) October 1, 2020

This is Buhari’s worse speech ever!! — Tosin (@Donteewrites) October 1, 2020

Buhari just cleared us that we have freedom of speech,but freedom after speech is not guaranteed — JIDE BUSCA DINERO (@SBJide) October 1, 2020

Buhari’s Independence Day speech is a disappointment. — Karo (@Karovoni) October 1, 2020

Vanguard

