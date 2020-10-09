World Postal Day: NIPOST unveils compendium of postage stamps

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST on Friday joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year World Post Day (WPD) on October 9, 2020.

The WPD is a day set aside to mark the founding of the universal postal union on October 9, 1874.

The celebration of the WPD commenced Fifty One year ago as a result of a resolution adopted at Tokyo congress of UPU in1969 to observe the Day in honour of the anniversary of its founding. Since then countries across the world have been participating in this annual celebration.

One of the programmes slated for this year WPD in Nigeria is the public presentation of the compendium of Nigerian Postage stamps 1914-2014, which was performed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy; Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Patami). The compendium is a philatelic manifestation of Nigeria history over a period of hundred years.

The book put together by NIPOST and TACOMS international Ltd is a presentation of images of postage stamps issued by Nigeria from 1914-2014.

It contains a concise narrative about each stamp which covers the political history, culture, economic activities, flora and fauna as well as other important aspects of Nigerian life since its inception as a country.

The Postmaster General of the Post, Dr Ismail Adewusi said by virtue of its philatelic policy, NIPOST over the years has projected Nigeria’s image and identity at national, regional and international levels which cover such areas as the history, economy, politics, international relations, people’s diversities, and environmental issues among others.

According to him, one of the objectives of the compendium project is to present a well-researched document on the historical antecedents of Nigeria as recorded through the lens of postage stamps, where historians, researchers, philatelists, knowledge seekers, students and individuals shall find very useful and educative information about Nigeria, most especially in the last one hundred years.

He said the publication is expected to meet the aspirations of philatelists and the general public worldwide who may want to know details of Nigerian Stamps since 1914.

‘‘This book will serve as a legacy project, promote Nigerian image home and abroad, provide a medium for education and research and promote philatelic education in Nigeria.

‘‘The compendium tells the true story of Nigeria from 100years. It is educative, entertaining and informative,’’ he said.

Adewusi who expressed commitment to the full turn around of the POST said his administration is committed to full implementation of the government reform plan for a reformed NIPOST.

