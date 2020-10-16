World Mental Health Day: NAS donates drugs to Karu general hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrate Confraternity) has donated drugs to the Behavioral Unit of the Karu General Hospital, Abuja to commemorate the 2020 World Mental Health Day.

Presenting the gift items with his team members on Thursday , the Capoon, Sahara Deck of the Association, Mr. Victor Ofili noted that the support for mental health by the association was important considering the meager allocation attributed to mental health issue, stigmatization and neglect by the government.

Ofili, who described mental health as a very big issue in Nigeria today called on government to pay more attention by funding the unit adequately.

“This is part of our programme to mark the mental health day, and we had the national programme held by the national body, in our own little way, we have to identify with Karu general hospital so and give our little support.”

“Mental health is a very big investment and we know how our government allocate budget, but what we are appealing is for our government to pay more attention to mental health issues, so we are appealing to government to look into more funding for behavioral issues in Nigeria.”

Responding, the Medical Director and Chief Psychiatrist at Karu General Hospital, Dr Ede Ojo said that 1 out of 4 Nigerian has one mental issue or the other and as such well meaning Nigerians, groups and associations should support to curb the rising issue of mental health in Nigeria.

While expressing her appreciation on the receipt of the donation, Dr. Ojo said the Behavioral Unit of Karu General Hospital has begun a sensitization programme for the Karu community, as part of activities marking the event, while bridging the stigmatization gap in the society.

“This is not what government can do alone, we need many people to come and support us, 1 out of 4 Nigerians suffer from mental health condition, and we need more support,’’ she said.

