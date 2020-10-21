World Iodine Day: Louis Love Nest Foundation Celebrates Prof Ekpechi, Embarks On Media Tour

Kindly Share This Story:

The Louis Love Nest Foundation has honoured Prof. Onuora Louis Victor Ekpechi for his contributions to the campaign to end the scourge of Iodine deficiency in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a press statement by Ndali Primrose Modebe, chairman and Media Strategist of the foundation as part of activities marking the 2020 Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD) Prevention Day.

The statement notes that Professor Ekpechi along with his Medical Team made immense contributions to the Iodine Deficiency Disorder and Endocrinology in West Africa and the world at large through his discoveries more awareness about the need for the inclusion of Iodine in our daily meals was achieved.

The entire membership of the Louis Love Nest Foundation will also be embarking on an IDD Media Tour spanning across different media houses, starting from the 21st October 2020, the statement said.

The Media Tour would feature a documentary showing exclusive, and groundbreaking, background stories, untold & deep experiences and fond memories of Prof Ekpechi, his beautiful and loving wife and Matriarch of the Iodine Empire, Matron Georgina Ekpechi.

In addition a Webinar on the topic: Iodine Deficiency Disorders and Sustaining Micro Nutrients/iodine Fortification in Covid 19 Era has been organized and will be hosted by Dr. A. Ola Odugbesan, a North Atlanta based Endocrinologist.

The statement thanks this year’s World Iodine Day Team which includes: Sir Sam Modebe Nigerian Immigration Service RTD, Professor Ifeoma Modebe Public Health Physician, Dr. Nkechi Mbaezue Atlanta Georgia, Engr Amechi Ekpechi, Barr Chineze Achukwu Atlanta Georgia, Engr Nnamdi Modebe, Engr Obiajulum Adams, Scientist Nelson Modebe. Others are Onyinye Modebe, Obiamaka Achukwu, Ijeoma Mbaezue, Olisa Ekpechi, Engr Chika Achukwu, Ijele Ozioma Solid Fm Enugu. Barr Bonita Oneh, Ndali Modebe, Head Of Radio Station Cyril Okeke, Dr. A. Ola Odugbesan North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetics PC-Georgia, Dr. Ndidi Kennedy-Ukaga, Toyin Muda Unilag FM, Toyosi Godwin & Semako PR.

“We encourage the members of the general public to join us in celebrating Iodine Icon & Medical Hero Prof Louis Onuorah Victor Ekpechi while spreading awareness about the 2020 World Iodine Deficiency Day,” the statement added.

The IDD Prevention Day provides an avenue to create awareness about the deficiency of Iodine in the human body, also known as hypothyroidism, and the importance of Iodine as an essential micronutrient required for the proper functioning of the human body system.

The 2020 edition is Proudly Sponsored by United Bank for Africa and her Partners which include: City Radio 89.7FM, ICCIDD, Hazel Oils, Louis Love Nest Foundation Sir Sam Modebe Foundation, ABS Awka, Solid FM Enugu, College of Medicine Nsukka, Dream FM, Unilag FM, W.H.O, and UNICEF.

