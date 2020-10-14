Vanguard Logo

Women brought us food twice daily in the kidnappers den – released victim

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

 

WARRI:  11 kidnapped victims released  Tuesday night  said women brought food for them twice daily at  where they were  held hostage by their abductors for one week.

 

 

They were taken hostage a week ago  on  the Ekreravvwen – Ughelli north local government end of the East West road by suspected hoodlums.

 

The state Police Public relations officer , DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya,   confirmed their release.

 

One of the  victims  who spoke  in Warri, under condition of anonymity said those behind their abduction that black day did not look like they had any target. “ They came on the road that evening for random kidnapping.  They opened fire at vehicles and those that stopped the occupants were taken hostage “,he said.

 

Continuing, he said  the one week they were in the custody of the kidnapers they were beaten to see that they called friends and relatives to raise money for their release. He said some of them were able to pay as much as five hundred thousand naira for their release.

 

According to the victim, they were about twenty   taken hostage that evening, adding that they were broken into two groups and led to different camps by their abductors.

 

 

“The kidnappers were not friendly at all. All they wanted was money. They had women who brought us food twice daily. In all they made some good money as ransom before we were released.”, he said.

 

The victim said they were blindfolded and led through rivers to where they were finally kept for the one week, adding that there kidnappers wore mask and were heavily armed.

 

