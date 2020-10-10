With 5m liters reservoir, Ishaku gives portable water to Jalingo – TIG

Kindly Share This Story:

*Urges residents to support states WASH

By Victor Ajihromanus

Following the inauguration of 5 Million liter multipurpose water reservoir in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, Taraba-based pressure group, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has urged residents to see the development as a testimony to Governor Darius Ishaku’s commitment to healthy living.

The group also called on the people of the state to support the administration’s drive in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH sector.

While stating that the success of the project, would be largely be determined by the support of citizens, TIG’s Publicity Secretary, Silas Yohanna, commended Governor Ishaku for bringing succor to the people through the project.

According to the statement, “The flag-off of the project is another demonstration of commitment to infrastructure development, especially those that have direct connection with the lives of the populace.

The place of portable water in the lives of humans can’t be overemphasised. According to Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, “Water scarcity affects more than 40 percent of people, an alarming figure that is projected to rise as temperatures do. Although 2.1 billion people have improved water sanitation since 1990, dwindling drinking water supplies are affecting every continent.

More and more countries are experiencing water stress, and increasing drought and desertification is already worsening these trends. By 2050, it is projected that at least one in four people will suffer recurring water shortages.

Safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030 requires we invest in adequate infrastructure, provide sanitation facilities, and encourage hygiene. Protecting and restoring water-related ecosystems is essential.”

In view of this, it isn’t surprising that Governor Ishaku commenced the project, which would fortify the Primary Water Scheme to increase water supply in Jalingo from 8 million litres to 28 million litres per day.”

The construction of the reservoir and other related works marked the last stage for the completion of the Primary Water Supply Scheme in Jalingo.

The project is expected to be completed in October, 2021

