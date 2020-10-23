Why we relaxed curfew in Lagos — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has relaxed the curfew imposed on Lagos State with effect from Saturday, October 24, 2020, he made the announcement on Friday.

According to him, people are free to move around from 8am to 6pm.

Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday, imposed laced a 24-hour curfew to curtail the arson and widespread violence that followed the peaceful #EndSARS protest against police brutality in Lagos.

The governor explained the easing of the curfew by the state government has become necessary to allow the process of healing to take place in earnest aftermath of the crisis.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow morning (Saturday).

“So what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8 am to 6 pm. We have also commenced the clean-up of the city, because the city needs a whole lot of clean-up, a whole lot of roadblocks, tyres burnt on the roads, and so LAWMA is on the roads, motorists should be careful because of the roadblocks, in case LAWMA had not finished clearing the roads.

“Please, if you don’t need to go out, please stay at home, but if you must go out and you are driving, please be careful because there are a lot of barricades

“We will look at the curfew on Saturday and Sunday, then we will come back to review by Monday. Lagos needs to heal and the healing process has started.

“From now, moving forward is to say that we need to continue to heal ourselves, we need to continue to talk to ourselves, and we need to advise and implore some of our citizens that are still using social media to instigate, or to ask people to stand up again, or to incite the citizens, young men, I need to say that enough is enough, we need to heal ourselves.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: