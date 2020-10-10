Why resilience is key for aspiring pilots— Abdulsalam Opeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:

Abdulsalam Quadri Opeyemi, a pilot professionally known as Blinjoe, has said resilience is a key characteristic of any aspiring pilot, as the training and practice of the job require patience, thoroughness and dedication.

Born June 6, 1989, Opeyemi hails from Kwara State, and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; he is a pilot and full-stack engineer.

He began his education at Dayspring School, went on to Ojoku Grammar School, Offa, both in Kwara State, before going on to obtain a National Diploma in Computer Engineering at the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Born to Mr. Abdulsalam Moshood and Mrs Abdulsalam Taiwo as the first of five children, he has always wanted to be a doctor.

However, his love for piloting and engineering was more intense.

