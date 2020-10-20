Why I won’t resign – Ondo Deputy Governor

Kindly Share This Story:

— Akeredolu plan to forge my resignation letter

— You’re a minimized egocentric being – Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

THE embattle Ondo deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said that he would not resign his position no matter the intimidation and propaganda from the state government.

Ajayi had resigned from his political party, the All Progressive Congress and defected to the Zenith Labour Party under which he contested the October 10 governorship election which he lost.

He came a distant third in the election which was won by the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

A statement by Ajayi’s Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in Akure dispelled rumour that his principal was planning to resign this week after he lost the election.

Sowore in the statement said ” The news that Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi is set to resign this week by some national newspapers is false and a figment of the imagination of the writers.

“The Deputy Governor was elected together with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN by the good people of Ondo State in 2016.

“That four years mandate given to both men will not end until 23rd February 2021.

“The news of his impending resignation is being sponsored by the governor through the propaganda machinery and machinations of Ondo State Ministry of Information as a subterfuge in preparation for a macabre plan to put the deputy governor’s forged signature on a prepared resignation letter.

“The general public should be wary of these latest antics and desperation of the Governor to remove his Deputy by all means and at any cost illegally.

“The people of Ondo State, who voted for Agboola Ajayi as Deputy Governor in 2016 have not asked him to resign or quit the government.

He added that”Therefore, he has no reason whatsoever to relinquish the people’s mandate, which of course is limited by term/time, democratically bestowed upon him.

But in a response, Akeredolu has described his estranged deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi as a politically minimised egocentric being.

Akeredolu was replying to his deputy allegation that he wanted to forge his resignation letter.

The governor in his response through his information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure said “Ordinarily, it should be the height of insensitivity to dissipate energy on whatever the ZLP candidate may have said in respect of the above subject matter.

“Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will rather deepen efforts as regards the current National Concern of youths protests.

“All the same, one does not expect anything less from a thoroughly beaten and politically minimized egocentric being. The circumstances feeding his outburst are clearly understood.

“Defeated hopes, dashed expectations and fast-lane victims are very potent kickers and shadow boxers. One rather expects a ruptured false package to have a sober reflection in order to forge ahead than engage in further perdition.

“This is not the first time he would unveil untruths, not only about others but about himself too. Forgery cannot, and has never been part of this Government.

“The signature of anyone is too insignificant to be forged. It’s not in the character of Mr Governor or anyone in the Government he heads.

” It is left for Agboola Ajayi to place his conscience before the Moral Square as far as the claim about his position as deputy governor is concerned.

Akeredolu said ” Those whose identities are shrouded in such vices as forgery, perjury and made-up inadequacies are already some distance away from the Government led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN. They know themselves.

