Why accidents still happen on our waters’ — Waterways stakeholders

By Godfrey Bivbere

AS the problem of boat mishap along the nation’s inland waterways continue, stakeholders have called on the relevant authorities to put in place appropriate measures to ensure safety of passengers and crew.

The stakeholders pointed out that safety measures are not in place on the nation’s inland waterways. They noted that items like the buoys which show boaters the route to take on the waters are not in place.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, a maritime consultant and former Director of Shipping Development, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Waredi Eniosuoh, faulted claims by the authorities that the waters have been charted.

Eniosuoh noted that prove of charting of the waters is the placement of buoys showing users where there are dangers.

He stressed the need for proper training for boat riders to enable them have proper understanding of the equipments.

He stated: “I do not see who will chart water and not indicate where the dangers are. Danger matters are always the first matter. If you chart water and no danger signs, it is as good as not charting the water. There is no point charting your water without marking the danger signs.

“I know all the waterways within NPA have been charted but outside NPA, I doubt it.

“In terms of inland water transport, most people depend on local knowledge. On those banana boats, the wooden boats used in carrying people, if you have your hand on the throttle, how do you read the chart? “On speed limit, in Nigeria we do not have speed limit which is the cause of accidents.

“You do not have all of these knowledge, they really need lecturing so they can understand how to handle boats.

“The two things the sailors need are danger markers and tide gauge. One tells where there is danger on the way and the other alerts you when you are approaching shallow waters,” he noted.

Similarly, Managing Director of Sim Top Marine, Tope Fajemerokun, called for the setting up of checkpoints along various routes of the waterways to prevent over-speeding.

Fajemerokun is of the opinion that similar actions have been taking in the route from Badagry to Apapa where there are about five checkpoints.

Recall that Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, George Muoghalu, while responding to inquiry by Vanguard Maritime Report disclosed that the nation’s inland waterways have been charted by the Nigerian Navy.

The NIWA boss also disclosed that the Authority would soon commence training of all boat riders in the various zones in the country.

He said that the training will lead to certification which will qualify them to operate as boat riders in the country.

