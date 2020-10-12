Vanguard Logo

White South African farmers protest over rural killings

The Union Building lawns in Pretoria, South Africa were covered by several hundred mainly white farmers some carrying flags and crosses, in angry protest on Saturday of the perceived lack of government response to the assaults and murders on farms in the rural parts of the country.

The event organiser, Kallie Roux, shared a few words, “President Ramaphosa must stand up and firstly acknowledge that there are farm murders in South Africa, and he mustn’t say to the world that this doesn’t happen, because it happens.

And after he admits this I want him to condemn it. He must strongly condemn it because then we will get somewhere because if the government doesn’t stand up we must stand up ourselves.”

