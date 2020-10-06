Vanguard Logo

What’s happening in Nigeria today signs of end time ― Mr Ibu

Mr Ibu

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular comic actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu has lamented the punctual lost of love in  Nigeria, saying  “what’s happening in the country today are signs of the end time.

Mr Ibu made this observation while in a telephone chat with Vanguard.

The actor, who’s now a born again Christian after his near-death experience last year (2019), said the country needs God’s intervention.

According to him, what is happening in the country today is orchestrated by evil people who do not have the peace and unity of Nigeria at their hearts.

His words: “Danger everywhere. There is no more love in Nigeria. What we are witnessing is constant attacks, killings everywhere. All these things are the signs of the end time. We should pray for God to have mercy on Nigeria so that all these  happenings orchestrated by evil people will come to an end.”

Mr Ibu spoke against the backdrop of the constant killings in the northeast, regional agitations, SARS menace and increasing crime rate in the country.

