What Super Eagles stars had to say about #ENDSARS trend

Some Super Eagles stars have weighed in on the #ENDSARS trend, showing support for calls for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad to be banned

Ahead of their international friendly against Algeria, some have taken to social media to show solidarity with Nigerian youths. Here are some of their tweets

The reasons for the #EndSARSProtests have just come to my attention via very disturbing images & tweets. It is never good when those charged with protecting the citizens are now terrorising, extorting or even killing the same citizens. I support #EndSarsProtests #EndSars 🇳🇬💔 pic.twitter.com/ledTmthfta — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) October 9, 2020

Enough is Enough .. #EndSARS — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) October 9, 2020

Even Chelsea’s new French signing Malang Sarr weighs in

I feel so touched by what is going on in Nigeria now. You have my full support! We all need to come together & make sure this ends now. Peace first before anything! 🇳🇬✊🏿#EndSARS #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsNow #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/bYE29fkGiT — Malang Sarr (@M_SarrOfficial) October 9, 2020

The voice of the people must be heard, @NigeriaGov must #EndSARS and protect the lives of our Youth from #PoliceBrutality. My brother @BashirAhmaad, kindly pass our message to the President @MBuhari. 📷 @modovictorekene. pic.twitter.com/7tF18jr0jM — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) October 9, 2020

I always embarrass most time !! Sometime them ask me if my ID can save me #EndPoliceBrutalitynow https://t.co/aWlCKli172 — Omoyele Tosin (@omoyele_tosin9) October 9, 2020

