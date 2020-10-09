Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

What Super Eagles stars had to say about #ENDSARS trend

On 6:34 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
#EndSARS: Group seeks reform of all Police Units
Photo credit: @LhidhiasStanley

Some Super Eagles stars have weighed in on the #ENDSARS trend, showing support for calls for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad to be banned

Ahead of their international friendly against Algeria, some have taken to social media to show solidarity with Nigerian youths. Here are some of their tweets

ALSO READ: CSOs all for FSARS’ reform, not ban

Even Chelsea’s new French signing Malang Sarr weighs in

Vanguard 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!