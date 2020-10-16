What America’s most successful people have in common – Joseph James Nantomah

Kindly Share This Story:

US-based black real estate mogul, Joseph James Nantomah, has revealed why he ventured into real estates.

According to Nantomah, famously known as The Black Mentor, who is a real estate investor at Mentor America LLC and Investors Capital LLC, investment in real estate was what America’s most successful men and women in history had in common.

The Nigerian-born serial entrepreneur and life coach whose business and philanthropic excellence has earned him recognitions from the Who is Who Professionals, the Who is Who in America, and President Donald Trump with the Presidential Honours Roll, said, in a recent chat with Vanguard, that all he only had access to upon his arrival in the US was a library card.

“I took advantage of that library card and for six months, I read books of successful persons in the United States and realised that what they had in common was their investment in real estates.

READ ALSO:

“In my opinion therefore, real estate investment is the number one path to success in the world. It is the only business that is tangible and consistent. The risks are less if you know what you are doing and the profits, very lucrative,” he expatiated.

Analysing the nexus between real estates and project management, another sector where he has gained prominence, The Black Mentor said project management is a specialisation which allows one to fit into any profession or scope of work.

Nantomah went on: “Some of the skills required to excel in project management include proper grounding in work breakdown structure, planning and implementation. You must be adept in time management as closing projects on time is very important to the project management professional. In fact, for me, ending projects on time and within budgets is the best feeling ever as a project management professional.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: