We’ve resolved ‘life-threatening’ crisis in 11 states, says APC Caretaker C’ttee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has been able to resolve some “life-threatening challenges” in 11 of its state chapters, expressing commitment to continue to move from unnecessary wrangling, squabbles and disputes.

Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja while inaugurating the Reconciliation and Election committee for Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial districts by-election under the leadership of Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya.

Although he did not name the states, Buni also said his committee has been able to facilitate the return of certain political actors to the APC.

“You will all recall the ugly and unfortunate incidences that bedevilled our party which threatened its existence and resulted in the dissolution of the National Working Committee and, the emergence of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee which I am opportune to chair. I am glad to state that, the committee upon assumption of office engaged in genuine reconciliation to rebuild people’s confidence, trust and hope in the party.

“Let me say with all sense of appreciation and fulfilment that the committee had in the last three months reconciled life-threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country. Today, we proudly parade political heavyweights like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Former PDP National Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the national assembly, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of service of the federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Alhaji Salisu Takai and several others while many others have also indicated interests to join the party. This was possible with the support the committee is enjoying from the stakeholders as we continue to move the party away from unnecessary wrangling, squabbles and disputes”, he said.

READ ALSO: Ondo govt replies Makinde on violent attacks ahead of poll

According to Buni, the assignment of the Bayelsa committee falls within the mandate of providing genuine reconciliation to give every party member in the state a true sense of belonging.

He said; “You should therefore be just, fair, transparent and objective in executing your assignment. We should always place party interests over and above personal interests and carry everyone on board for us to succeed.

Similarly, your committee is mandated to mobilize, strategize and deliver Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial districts to the party. Our success in this election is very crucial and strategic because of the need to have more supporting hands in the national assembly for improved collaboration and synergy with the President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR administration to successfully execute its policies and programmes to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“It has become imperative for us as the leading political party in Nigeria to build a virile, strong, vibrant and more united APC that would serve beyond, two, three, four or even five terms of office to ensure continuity and consolidation of the gains the party has achieved. This remains the surest way to fully actualize our manifesto and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“We must not allow the good foundation laid by President Muhammadu Buhari government to be wasted and for Nigeria to be taken back to the dark ages.

“May I also enjoin the committee to call our members in Bayelsa state to always play politics in accordance with the provisions of the electoral act. We should shun violence and make a difference from others”, he added.

Vanguard recalls that while the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege would act as Vice Chairman, Barr. Ekemini Cletus Udoh was named as Secretary of the committee.

Other members are Senator Abdullahi Sahabi, Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Uba Sani, Ambassador Fatima Goni, Senator Chris Adighije, Alh Yusuf O. Ocholi, Chief Enyi O. Enyi and Pearl Ekebong Inwang.

The APC in Bayelsa West and Central has been embroiled in crisis following the reported disqualification of some aspirants in the lead up to the October 31 by-elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: