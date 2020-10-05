Wema Bank to ramp up Startups Innovation with Hackaholics 2.0

Kindly Share This Story:

In today’s evolving marketplace, the place of staying relevant, innovative and unique cannot be overemphasized. Many businesses have recognized the need to transform, innovate, and adopt new technology to stay on top and ahead.

In the banking sector, Wema Bank is taking the lead in terms of innovation in fintech. Beyond the creation of the award-winning first fully digital bank in Nigeria – ALAT, Wema Bank is forming a broader approach to solving old problems with digital innovation and the launch of ’Hackaholics’ in 2019 is another commendable project by the bank to solving more problems.

With Hackaholics 2.0, the goal is to support and encourage businesses with workable solutions that can tackle problems in the area of Agritech, Healthtech, Edutech, Fintech, and Gaming.

The event is themed ’Connecting Worlds’, the pitch competition will be held online for two days. This will allow participating businesses to showcase their innovations which will help solve various business problems.

Privately owned businesses play a major role in economic prosperity and economic growth. A good number of these businesses also spur innovation and competition in the market at large.

There are untapped problems which some of the businesses in some selected industry can take advantage of to make a profit and more, importantly, long-lasting impact. Hence, Wema Bank will be supporting the winners with access to market, one on one meetings with potential investors, access to APIs amongst many other resources.

Winners of the pitch competition move on to be part of a 4-week Accelerator Bootcamp Programme. The boot camp will help participants for their launch into the global market.

Without a doubt, the beauty of hindsight is invaluable – it’s what has allowed a good number of businesses to prosper, move forward and discover what it takes to cultivate, nurture and grow a successful business.

Most businesses need to think of growth in linear terms, rather than an increase in revenue without much increase in resources. This is exactly what the country needs in curbing the impact of COVID-19. The impact of the pandemic is being felt across various sectors, and there are major concerns about how the economy will react to it.

Rather than allow the pandemic to limit the growth of innovative businesses, Wema bank is providing opportunities for them to thrive as they remain key drivers in economic expansion and catalysts for radical innovations.

The winning participant will have the opportunity to work with renowned industry professionals and have access to other resources. Intending participants of Hackaholics2020 are to take note of key areas and industries which are being sought for in this edition.

For more information on how to participate in Wema bank/ALAT Hackaholics 2.0, kindly visit hackaholics.wemabank.com.

