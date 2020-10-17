Breaking News
We want actions, not your apology sir, #EndSARS protesters replies Osinbajo

We want actions not your apology sir, EndSARS protesters to Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

By David Royal

As the #EndSARS protest continue to rage across the country, some of the protesters seem to be more enraged by the apology offered to the youths by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for “not moving faster” enough.

The enraged protesters demanded that quick actions be taken instead of offering apologies, as such will not resurrect those who have been brutalized and killed by some security personnel in the country.

Osinbajo had in series of tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday said the government has been following the protest and discussions have been in top gear with major stakeholders to attend to the needs of the people.

He explained that several meetings have been held with Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and the National Human Right Commission on the way forward.

Osinbajo said: “Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry.”

“I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough. These feelings of frustration are justified.

He further stated that there are far too many people who have been brutalised at the hands of the police and this is unacceptable and the government must take responsibility for protecting young people, even sometimes from those who are paid to protect them.

Responding to Osinbajo’s apology, some #EndSARS protesters said until their voices are heard and demands are met, no apology will be accepted.

