We want actions, not your apology sir, #EndSARS protesters replies Osinbajo

By David Royal

As the #EndSARS protest continue to rage across the country, some of the protesters seem to be more enraged by the apology offered to the youths by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for “not moving faster” enough.

The enraged protesters demanded that quick actions be taken instead of offering apologies, as such will not resurrect those who have been brutalized and killed by some security personnel in the country.

Osinbajo had in series of tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday said the government has been following the protest and discussions have been in top gear with major stakeholders to attend to the needs of the people.

He explained that several meetings have been held with Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and the National Human Right Commission on the way forward.

Osinbajo said: “Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry.”

“I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough. These feelings of frustration are justified.

He further stated that there are far too many people who have been brutalised at the hands of the police and this is unacceptable and the government must take responsibility for protecting young people, even sometimes from those who are paid to protect them.

Responding to Osinbajo’s apology, some #EndSARS protesters said until their voices are heard and demands are met, no apology will be accepted.

Below are some reactions:

Sir @ProfOsinbajo until our own voice (Nigerians) demanding for a better governance matters to you, until our own tweets about #EndSARS put you in your toes to be effective and not just foreign tweets we wont accept your apology. #NigerianTweetMatters #EndSARS https://t.co/T4hIRbACfo — Olúwadamíláre Ò. (👷🏾) (@coolmikky001) October 17, 2020

Really,what they are clamouring for,is beyond #EndSARS

The people want Govt that listen and proactively act to their yearnings.I pray God gives this present govt,the wisdom to resolve this crisis bedevilling the nation.for govt to be trusted,an instant action must be done. — Yemy_1 (@1Yemy) October 17, 2020

He’s sorry. So we should forgive them? they know what has been happening. Their children have safety while the masses are being killed on a daily basis. #OccupyNASS #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA #ENDSWAT #ENDSARS — Agbo Stephen Etuka (@EtukaAgbo) October 17, 2020

Save the apologies and act fast as we watch because you have been silent all these while as VP. — Man_etop (@etop_man) October 17, 2020

Sorry for what exactly sir? Is it the destruction of life, making us seem incapable? Looting our collective resources? Bro! You guys have had your time to do the needful but you consistently failed us.. #EndSARS — daratea (@daratea1) October 17, 2020

Oya na, start move faster, cos the youth are on the move. From where we are standing , we see no move from the government to #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality while you are at it #EndBadGovernmentinNIGERIA . you all have failed us. But we will not fail our generation. We won’t. — Tori (@Torisimons2) October 17, 2020

