By Chioma Obinna

With the outbreak of COVID-19 worsening nutrition situation across the world, Coalitions of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria have raised the alarm over malnutrition challenges in the country, particularly, in Lagos state where 6.6 percent of under-five children are wasted and 17.3 percent are stunted, according to the 2018 National Demographic Health Survey, NDHS.

Making these revelations in a chat with Good Health weekly, Project Manager, Civil Society Scaling-up in Nigeria, CS-SUNN, Mr. Sunday Okorokwo regretted that despite the high burden of malnutrition across the length and breadth of Nigeria, many Nigerians most time, assumed that malnutrition was only associated with people in the north or people who are very poor.

Okorokwo said many studies, particularly, 2018 National Demographic Health Survey, NDHS, had proven that the challenge of malnutrition cuts across the whole country with Lagos having high burden among under-five children.

According to him, the NDHS 2018 states that Lagos is home to 6.6 percent of under-five children that are wasted, (Severe Acute Malnutrition, SAM). “Lagos state, for example, has a stunting rate of about 17.3 percent. That is to say that 17 children out of 100 children in Lagos are stunted.”

He explained that studies have shown that children with SAM has seven months to either survive or die because they are in a critical situation and even complicated with other forms of diseases powered by the malnutrition status of that child.

“Again, stunting not only affects the physical structure of the child but also brain development etc. It is not about the fact that the child is too short for his or her age, that child’s brain will not be properly developed and a country or a state that allows her children to fall victims is endangering the future of that state because those children are the future of the state.

“If a child is stunted, he or she will not be able to fulfil his or her potential. He or she will not be able to perform well in school because already he is deficient in brain development and one challenge about stunting is the fact that if you don’t prevent it until that child is two years old it is irreversible. Once that child is two years old and is stunted that child is stunted for life. Being stunted for life means that the child will be denied of the opportunity to fulfil his or her destiny or be the best he or she can be in life.”

He said in Lagos there is a challenge, hence, the need for the state government to look closely and address the funding gap for nutrition in the state.

Calling on Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu to urgently approve the Strategic Plan for Nutrition designed to run from 2020 through 2025, he said the document if officially approved would provide a road map towards curbing malnutrition burden in the state.

He said the document made provision for adequate funding of nutrition issues as well as guidelines for implementation of the plan by the various ministries and agencies involved.

“The document is yet to be made official or officially approved but the truth is that, that document is like a road map to fixing the challenges of malnutrition in Lagos. The truth is that there is malnutrition in Lagos and all stakeholders have to do something about it. “Globally it has been proven that malnutrition is a multisectoral issue and in order to solve it, it requires a multi-sectorial approach.

“The SUNN movement and other global body suggested that the best way to resolve the problem is to have what we call multi-sector plans of action that will bring together sectoral plans, synergising and bring them together to not just talk of one sector but all sectors.

Also look at areas of collaboration with sectors who can work together so that jointly they can both utilised their resources effectively and cover more grounds and contribute to reducing malnutrition. The national started the process of developing the national multisectoral plan of action which is a follow up to the development of the national policy of food and nutrition. Now, the national plan is supposed to operationalise the policy.

“In the policy, we have over 15 targets that target several sectors and this plan was supposed to bring the sectoral plans and put them together they can work to reduce malnutrition. The CS-SUNN having seen it is already working at the national level in collaboration with the national committee on food and nutrition came to Lagos state and supported them to domesticate the national policy and also develop a state-specific plan of action for Lagos state.”

Currently, that document is awaiting the approval of the State Executive Council and until that is done even though is being implemented by some sectors, it is still not an official document.

If Lagos State approves this plan it is easy for these sectors, private and even philanthropists to cue into this plan so that when the government is implementing jointly it can be measured on an annual basis to see the level of implementation. It can also clearly point to the fact some of the achievements and impact of implementing some of these interventions.”

He further stated: “I believe the future of Lagos state requires the best and it is time the state should increase funding for nutrition. All the line ministries should get adequate funding and not just get the allocation the money should be released as at when due.”

Speaking on the two –day Lagos State Health/Nutrition Coalition Meeting organised by CS-SUNN attended by 24 civil society organisations including the media, Okonkwo said the meeting was to join forces to magnify issues relating to malnutrition in Lagos as well as forge collaboration and partnership with other coalitions to curb malnutrition and push for issues that will improve nutrition in Lagos state to be specific and Nigeria as a whole.

“It has been proven that over 50 percent of childhood killer diseases have their root cause from malnutrition. If a child is malnourished that child is susceptible to contract any of these diseases and the probability of that child dying from those diseases is higher and if the child is already malnourished.

According to UNICEF report, Children with SAM cases have nine times the likelihood of dying before their 5th birthday than that of a child that is normal. So if you deal with that malnutrition you could have as well prevented most of these children from falling victim to any of these child killer diseases,” he stated.

