Warehouse loot: Adamawa govt imposes 24-hour curfew as 4 die in stampede

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed on Adamawa state as hell was let loose earlier in the day. Youths in their thousands mobilized themselves to ransack government warehouses in search of food.

The crowds ransacked all the warehouses where food items sent to the state by the Federal government as palliatives for the Covid-19 pandemic were allegedly hidden as security deployed to the areas watched helplessly.

The crowds broke into the government main warehouse located close to the gate of Yola Airport, the Federal Silos at Kwana Waya, close to the NNPC depot, Adamawa Customs Warehouse, that of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, as well as the warehouse at Bakin Kogi.

Four persons were reported killed in the stampede that followed the looting.

Earlier in the morning, Christians hurriedly left their places of worship as the news of the stampede and looting went round town as business owners went to guard their premises to avoid vandalization and looting.

As the frenzy situation deteriorated, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri rushed to the local state-owned Radio station to announce a dusk to dawn curfew.

The Governor stated that in face of the massive looting of government stores, he was forced to impose the curfew to prevent further escalation to other business places and loss of lives.

“I have declared the indefinite dusk to dawn curfew in the state from 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon the 25th of October, 2020 till further notice”

“Movement by all manner of vehicles except as authorized is hereby prohibited as the curfew comes into effect ”

“As a responsible government, we shall do everything within our powers to protect the lives of the citizens and will not brook any lawlessness within our boundaries “, the governor declared.

