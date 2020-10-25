Vanguard Logo

Warehouse invasion: Taraba Govt. imposes curfew on Jalingo

On 9:42 am
Ex-CPS not sacked, but reassigned ― Taraba GovtThe Taraba Government has imposed a curfew on Jalingo, the State capital, following the invasion of government warehouses by hoodlums on Saturday.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Haruna Manu, announced the order in a state wide broadcast in Jalingo on Saturday night.

Manu expressed worry that some hoodlums invaded government warehouses containing palliatives and carted away items meant for distribution to members of the public.

“Some hoodlums and vandals forced their way into government warehouses and looted items meant for distribution as palliatives.

“The government has therefore imposed a curfew on Jalingo from 11 p.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Monday.

“After this period, the government may decide to review the situation; our intention is to forestall further breakdown of law and order,” he said.

He directed security operatives to ensure strict compliance with the order, warning, “we cannot allow the situation to degenerate”.

The deputy governor urged youths in the state to channel their energies into meaningful ventures capable of promoting societal growth.(NAN)

vanguardngr.com

