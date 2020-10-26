War as hoodlums exchange gunfire with security officers for 1hr in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

…Armed hoodlums invade ADP, private warehouses in Kogi, cart away fertilizers, rice

…As robber attack bank ATM stand

…Journalist Hits by stray bullets

…Police arrest suspects

By Boluwaji Obahopo LOKOJA

Some armed hoodlums on Sunday night burgled the Kogi State Agricultural Development Project warehouse and carted away the fertilizers.

The hoodlums invaded the ADP premises at about 7 pm on Sunday with dangerous weapons, overpower the security men on duty and made straight to the warehouse.

Also on Monday it was a theater of war as hoodlums invaded a private warehouse belonging to a business tycoon, Mr. Bolu Rotimi, carted away rice.

Other hoodlums simultaneously attacked the ATM stand of one of the new generated bank, shooting sporadically with many sustaining injuries.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums on Sunday over powered the security men at the Agricultural Development Projects site in Felele, Lokoja, forced the warehouse opened and carted away several bags of fertilizers and valuable things.

However it took the intervention of other armed security men drafted to the scene to control the situation and arrested some of the hoodlums.

On Monday, it was a theater of war as security apparatus in the state engaged the hoodlums who have already stationed themselves at the private warehouse adjacent the state Stadium around Zone 8 Police headquarters.

In a calculated attack, the hoodlums had set several burn fire from the Ganaja Junctions to the Zone 8 Police junction to prevent the security men gaining access to them during their attack.

But security apparatus still reached the warehouse and engaged them in a shootout that lasted close to an hour; before they could control the scene.

However, few minutes after the security men left, the hoodlums regrouped, attacked the warehouse and carted away the rice.

Simultaneously, another set of hoodlums attacked a bank ATM stand. They were however resisted and flee when they could not succeed in their operation.

But the Kogi state correspondent of the Sun Newspaper, Mr. Emmanuel Adeyemi was however unlucky when he was hit on the leg by a stray bullets when the security operatives engaged the hoodlums in a shot fire. He’s been attended to at a private hospital.

The Kogi state police command said it has arrested some suspected hoodlums in connection to the Sunday night raiding of the ADP office

The State Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. William Aya who confirmed the incident on Monday said the Commissioner of Police Mr. Ayuba Ede visited the scene on Sunday night and also on Monday morning.

He noted that some suspects were arrested by the command and they have commenced investigation stressing that security men have been deployed to the scene to avoid further looting.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State government has condemned the incident that took place on Sunday night.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo in a statement on Monday said those behind the attacked have been arrested by security agents in the state.

