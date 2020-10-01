Wales boss Giggs says Bale can kickstart career at Spurs

Kindly Share This Story:

Gareth Bale can rediscover his best form after leaving Real Madrid for Tottenham, according to his Wales coach Ryan Giggs.

The 31-year-old completed a return to Tottenham last month on an initial season-long loan, seven years after swapping the two clubs for a world-record fee at the time.

He won 13 trophies during his time in the Spanish capital but struggled for appearances over the past two seasons following a breakdown in relations with Zinedine Zidane and a lack of fitness.

However, Giggs is hopeful that Bale – who has been left out of Wales’ latest squad as he works his way back from a knee injury – will benefit from a return “home”.

“He will play more regularly than he did at Madrid,” said Giggs ahead of next week’s England friendly and the subsequent Nations League double-header with Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

“I think it’s a good move for Gareth, it’s good for Spurs and good for the Premier League in general, to have someone like that who we can watch every week.

“He’s at a club he knows well with a very good manager and I think he’s said himself it’s like going back home.”

The versatile forward started training with Tottenham this week for the first time since heading back to north London, having sustained a knee injury while on international duty a month ago.

He will be a key part of Wales’ squad for next year’s rearranged Euro 2020 and Giggs believes his side will only benefit from having a fully fit Bale in their ranks.

“It will be so much better if he is playing regularly. He will be sharper, will be able to play those two games in a short space of time,” said Giggs.

“He’s been able to manage it and produce performances because he looks after himself, because of his quality and the experience he’s got. But it will be so much better when he is playing regularly.”

