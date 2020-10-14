Vitafoam set to boost earnings for stakeholders, healthy living for Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

As part of move to enhance its Return on Investment, RO1 for stakeholders, widen customer base and promote healthy living for Nigerians, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has disclosed its readiness to launch national awareness for its customized products.

Already, the Company has concluded arrangements to flag off‘Buy right’ that covers mattresses for six distinct categories of body weight, ranging from under 50kg to all weight categories.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi explained that the Vitafoam had decided to educate the entire public on the need to consider body weight before purchasing mattresses in view of the health challenges of using wrong foams.

Adeniyi disclosed that the Company’s new move was borne out of empirical facts and obligation to create awareness as part of its Community Social Responsibilities (CSR).

“ We are good corporate citizen. We are not increasing the prices of our products as a result of our proposed awareness creation on the link between a mattress and body weight. This is part of our ways of giving back to the society. Our stakeholders are assured of superior Return On Investment. We have a way of measuring the contribution of every product line to the Company’s bottom line” Adeniyi said.

“Many people have suffered from health challenges because of disparity between their body weight and the mattress they use. Our actions are based on empirical facts and not intuition. Some people just buy mattresses on the basis of their pocket. We have found out that there is a need to have basis for buying. One of the questions that our outlets ask customers is their body weight and there are scales to measure it for proper guidance.

“What you sleep on determines what your day looks like. Bad mattress causes bad dream. People do not bother about what they sleep on. But a lot of health challenges come along. We are taking our campaign, scheduled for three months to both urban and rural areas. We can customize our products to body mass“ said Adeniyi.

By the Company’s categorization, people that are under 50kg should go for Vita Shine mattress, up to 70kg, Vita Grand and Vita Corona, up to 100kg, Vita Haven, Vita Supreme and Spring Flex, above 100kg, Vita Spring Firm, up to 120, Vita Sizzier and all weight categories which is not suitable for children, Vita Twill, Vita Galaxy Orthopedic and Galaxy Classic.

