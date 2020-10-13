Vanguard Logo

VIDEO: Toyin Aimakun, stand up Comedian Laff-up join #EndSars protest in Ibadan

Popular Nollywood Actor and Filmmaker, Toyin Aimakun and stand up Comedian Laff-up have on Tuesday joined the protests in Ibadan calling for an End to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the Nigeria Police.

