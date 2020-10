Kindly Share This Story:

Popular skit comedian, Mr Macaroni and Ace Music artist, JoeBoy have joined other EndSARS protesters who on Friday, thronged the Lagos state secretariat in Alausa to demand an end to the operation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police over alleged serial killings of innocent Nigerians.

