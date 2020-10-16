VIDEO: MC Oluomo denies sending thugs to attack #EndSARS Protesters in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Idowu Bankole

The Lagos state chairman of the National union of road transport workers, MC Oluomo has recently denied sending thugs to attack #EndSARS protesters in Lagos.

Recall Vanguard had reported how #EndSARS protesters, protesting peacefully around Alausa, Lagos were attacked by hoodlums believed to have been sponsored to disrupt the peaceful protest aimed at reforming the allegedly decayed security system in the country.

Also read:

The NURTW Lagos state Chairman places a curse on himself saying he never collected a dime from anyone to disrupt the peaceful protest.

According to him, #EndSARS protesters are my brothers and sisters, I cut short my 1 year in office celebration to support the peaceful #EndSARS protests,” he said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: