Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

[VIDEO] Man in tears after thugs destroyed his car during Abuja #EndSARS protest

On 3:18 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

[VIDEO] Man in tears after thugs damaged his car in Abuja #EndSARS protest

Thugs armed with cutlasses on Wednesday attacked Nigerians protesting against injustice, police brutality in Abuja.

The thugs were said to have invaded the protest venue at Berger junction about an hour after the #EndSARS protesters had convened.

They harassed the protesters, including passers-by, destroying vehicles parked in the area.

At least five cars were destroyed, while an unconfirmed number of the protesters sustained injuries.

READ ALSO: Thugs attack #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja, injure many, destroy cars

The man in the video below is one of the victims attacked by the thugs in Abuja.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!