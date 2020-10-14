[VIDEO] Man in tears after thugs destroyed his car during Abuja #EndSARS protest

Kindly Share This Story:

Thugs armed with cutlasses on Wednesday attacked Nigerians protesting against injustice, police brutality in Abuja.

The thugs were said to have invaded the protest venue at Berger junction about an hour after the #EndSARS protesters had convened.

They harassed the protesters, including passers-by, destroying vehicles parked in the area.

At least five cars were destroyed, while an unconfirmed number of the protesters sustained injuries.

The man in the video below is one of the victims attacked by the thugs in Abuja.

