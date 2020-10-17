Breaking News
VIDEO: Lagos #ENDSARS protesters shut down major road

Large crowd of #ENDSARS protesters shutdown an unidentified road in Lagos, as they embarked on a protest calling for the total and final dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

