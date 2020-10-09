Breaking News
VIDEO: Hear what Frank Mba, Police PRO has to say about #EndSARS protests

Idowu Bankole

The Nigeria Police Public Relation Officer, Mr Frank Mba has described some o the protesters as arms dealers who are involved in shady deals and other vices.

Speaking at the ChannelsTV breakfast show, Frank Mba revealed that most of those involved in the protests have something to hide.

He said, “Some of the people against SARS are the ones that are involved in shady deals; they engage in arm selling, and other crimes…”

Recall that Vanguard had reported how Falz, Runtown and other celebrities have taken to the streets to demand for the End of the speacial Anti-Robbery Squard of the Nigeria Police.
