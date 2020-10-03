Breaking News
VIDEO: Fani-Kayode caught on tape in heated argument with estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister and a chieftain of the people’s democratic party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani Kayode has been caught on camera in a heated argument with his estranged wife, precious Chikwendu.

Recall that Chief Fani-Kayode had, in a report published by Vanguard, denied claims of domestic violence and abuse leading to the break up in the union that has produced four adorable boys, including a triplet.

In this exclusive Video published by Sahara Reporters, Fani-Kayode seems to have accused Precious Chikwendu of always bringing about a crisis in the relationship while he seeks for peace.

Precious Chikwendu, however, in the video claimed that the former minister is in the habit of abusing her.

Vanguard News

