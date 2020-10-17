[Video] ENDSARS: Do it so I can go to school, boy begs protesters; gifts them free snacks

Kindly Share This Story:

A six-year-old boy identified as Damola on Saturday donated the snacks he was hawking to ENDSARS protesters in Oyo State.

The boy in a viral video on Twitter was seen giving out the snacks (Cheese Balls) free to a group of youths while he told them not to worry about the payment.

According to one of the eyewitness, the boy had planned to pay for the snacks from his accumulated profits.

“This little boy gave us snacks from what he is selling and we wanted to pay for it and he said we shouldn’t bother,” a Twitter user Agboola Damilola (@QueenieSunshyn) posted.

When interviewed, Damola related he is from Igbo ora, a town in Oyo State and popularly known as the Twin Capital of the World due to the high rate of twins birth in the area.

The snacks boy said he has lost his mother and that his father leaves in Igbo Ora.

Another eye witness claimed the boy said all he wants from the protesters is that they should help in making Nigeria better so he could go to school.

“He gave us his snacks for free We beg him to collect money but he insists no He said ẹ bawa ṣe kín lè lọ ile iwe,”

