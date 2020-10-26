Uzodimma declares war on sponsors of mercenaries in Imo State

Kindly Share This Story:

Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, has declared war against all hired mercenaries and hoodlums behind the recent spate of wanton destruction and mayhem, their masterminds and sponsors, warning that it will employ all its machinery to forestall all their plans.

Governor Hope Uzodimma among other things made this known on Monday, to stakeholders during a meeting at the Sam Mbakwe executive council chamber, Government House, Owerri, to address the present issues on the ground in the state.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed that having known that the masterminds had hired thugs from outside the state and armed them with sophisticated weapons to cause anarchy and profit therein by declaring a state of emergency in the land, the state government has decided to meet them head-on.

Uzodimma commended Imo youths for heeding government’s directive in calling off the #endsars protests and returning to their various homes while he appealed to all to stay off the streets as anyone has seen fomenting any problem will be regarded as one of the hired mercenaries and treated accordingly by security operatives.

Uzodimma who identified the masterminds as a disgruntled politician whose ambition to govern the state was legally thwarted had vowed to make the state ungovernable, warned them to stay clear or face the full weight of the law as the state will never again be used as a laboratory for violence and destruction.

He enumerated the major achievements of his administration in seven months and assured the citizens that Imo state is safe in his hands and that those fighting him were missing the point because he was not a person of insatiable appetite desiring to establish an empire or dynasty with Imo resources like his predecessors.

Some of the stakeholders who attended included APC state chairman, Chief Nlemigbo, former national organising secretary, Barr Emma Ibediro, Former state organising secretary and commissioner for land, Barr.Enyinna Onuegbu, Federal house representative for Isiala Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe federal constituency, Princess Miriam Onuoha, Evangelist Mike Ikoku, Convener Hopism movement, Chief Dr E.C. Iwuanyanwu, representatives of Christian and Moslem communities, traditional institution, security agencies, legislators and appointees among others.

Those who responded appreciated what they described as the prompt responsiveness of the governor in handling emergency situations in the state, his all-inclusive way of governing Imo devoid of religious or tribal sentiment and the incentives created for youth empowerment by his administration pledging their support to help build a better and progressive state.

