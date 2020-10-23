US to Nigeria: Prosecute those involved in shooting of #EndSARS protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

The US government has condemned the shooting of citizens protesting against police brutality at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos state, asking the federal government to prosecute those responsible.

In a tweet yesterday, Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, said: “The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos. Those involved should be held to account under the law. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families. #EndSARS.”

On Tuesday night, soldiers opened fire at protesters at the Lekki tollgate. The shooting occurred after the Lagos government imposed a 24-hour curfew. A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, paid a visit to some of the victims on Wednesday and said there were no fatalities in the shooting — a claim that has become controversial.

However, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, said there were casualties. Before the shooting, the protesters refused to leave the streets in many cities across the country even after the special anti-robbery squad, SARS, was scrapped by Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, IGP.

The protesters said their demands, including release of all protesters and prosecution of all police officers who have killed citizens extra-judicially, must be met before they leave the streets.

