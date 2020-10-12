Breaking News
UPDATED: Photos, videos of on-going #EndSARS protest

Despite the announcement of the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector General of Police, Nigerian youths have taken to the streets to protest.

From Lagos to Kwara state, protesters have marched out in their hundreds to air their grievances, carrying cardboard and singing songs.

Kwara state

#EndSARS protesters in Ilorin, Kwara state
#EndSARS protesters in Ilorin, Kwara state

Lagos State

#EndSARS Protesters at Ojuelegba

