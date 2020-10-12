UPDATED: Photos, videos of on-going #EndSARS protest

Kindly Share This Story:

Despite the announcement of the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector General of Police, Nigerian youths have taken to the streets to protest.

From Lagos to Kwara state, protesters have marched out in their hundreds to air their grievances, carrying cardboard and singing songs.

Here are some

Kwara state

Going down in Ilorin right now! We are in the middle of the City! #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/3i2MOTZVcn — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 12, 2020

Lagos State

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: