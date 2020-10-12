UPDATED: Photos, videos of on-going #EndSARS protest

Despite the announcement of the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector General of Police, Nigerian youths have taken to the streets to protest.
From Lagos to Kwara state, protesters have marched out in their hundreds to air their grievances, carrying cardboard and singing songs.
Here are some
ALSO READ: BREAKING: Buhari addresses #EndSARS protesters [VIDEO]
Kwara state
Going down in Ilorin right now! We are in the middle of the City! #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/3i2MOTZVcn
— Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 12, 2020
Lagos State
Airport Road our Bones on FIREEEEEEEEEE!!#SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/LpgbBVH8su
— Akinola Tosin🌻 (@AkinolaTosinS) October 12, 2020
Ojuelegba under bridge comrades!!! Cc: @oxladeofficial @nayaeffectz. Buhari must learn #EndSARS #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/xrEInqEpTn
— Nectar🌸🌻 (@Nectar_4u) October 12, 2020