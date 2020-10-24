UPDATED: How hoodlums invaded former Senator Ndoma-Egba’s house

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

There was pandemonium Saturday afternoon as hoodlums invaded the houses of Senator Gershom Bassey, former Senate Leader ,Victor Ndoma-Egba who represented Cross River Central Senatorial District at the Senate.

Vanguard learned both houses situated at Asari Esor Layout in Calabar Municipality LGA were on Saturday afternoon invaded and house hold items including chairs ,TV. ,chairs and toilet seats ,car batteries were carted away

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the hoodlums overpowered the security personnel protecting the houses and carted away with valuables while leaving the houses empty .

Other properties including a lounge( Bulavard ) reportedly owned by Hillard Eta ,APC stalwarts were vandalized and another filling allegedly owned by governor Ben Ayade was also destroyed.

