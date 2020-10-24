Vanguard Logo

UPDATED: How hoodlums invaded former Senator Ndoma-Egba’s house

File photo of looters

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

There was pandemonium Saturday afternoon as hoodlums invaded the  houses of Senator Gershom Bassey, former Senate Leader ,Victor Ndoma-Egba who represented Cross River Central Senatorial District at the Senate.

Vanguard learned both houses situated at Asari Esor Layout in Calabar Municipality LGA  were on Saturday afternoon invaded and house hold items including chairs ,TV. ,chairs and toilet seats ,car batteries were carted away

Eyewitnesses  told Vanguard that the hoodlums overpowered the security personnel protecting  the houses and carted away with valuables while leaving the houses empty .

Other properties including a lounge( Bulavard ) reportedly owned by Hillard Eta ,APC stalwarts  were vandalized and another filling allegedly owned by  governor  Ben Ayade was also destroyed.

