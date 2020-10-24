Breaking News
Translate

UPDATED: Hoodlums raid Senators Ndoma Egba, Gershom Bassey

Kindly Share This Story:

UPDATED: Hoodlums raid Senators Ndoma Egba, Gershom Bassey

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

There was pandemonium Saturday afternoon as hoodlums invaded the houses of Senator Gershom Bassey, Senator Southern Senatorial District and former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba who represented Cross River Central Senatorial District at the Senate

Vanguard learned both houses situated at Asari Esor Layout in Calabar Municipality LGA were on Saturday afternoon invaded and house hold items including chairs, TV, chairs and toilet seats, car batteries were carted away.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Osun re-imposes 24-hour curfew indefinitely

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the the hoodlums overpowered the security personnel protecting the houses and carted away with valuables while leaving the houses as empty .

Other properties including a lounge (Bulavard) reportedly owned by Hillard Eta, APC stalwarts were vandalised and another filling allegedly owned by Governor Ben Ayade was also destroyed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!