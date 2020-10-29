Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

A truck driver was confirmed dead Thursday, in Lagos State, while his Motor Boy escaped unhurt after their truck fell sideways at Owode-Elede inward Mile 12.

The incident occurred at about 5.30am when the victims were heading from Ikorodu to Lagos in a truck laden with iron rods.

Eye witnesses’ account said the incident occurred when the truck miscalculated and ran into a bump at Owode-Elede where it thereafter fell sideways discharging its contents and in the process, a private car which was also on motion at that time ran into the incident and was trapped but sympathisers were said to have being it’s saving grace and rescued its two occupants.

The Motor Boy was lucky enough to have escaped unhurt and from the scene before the arrival of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, who completed the exercise and restored normalcy to the axis.

The officials arrived the scene with a fork lift Goliath 2 a Hilux Van and an ambulance.

However, the truck driver a single adult male was recovered dead due to the impact of the incident which also built traffic gridlock in the axis which stretched as far as Itowolo such that many road users had to cancel their journey due to the situation on the road.

An eye witness Mr Sarafadeen Aileru said the incident would have claimed more lives if not for the prompt arrival of emergency responders.

Residents of Owode-Elede and it’s environ urged the state government to restore the street light on Ikorodu/Mike 12 Road to enable motorists enjoy their ride.

As at 10am, the accidents truck was being towed off the scene as the traffic gridlock had improved.

At press time, the body has been handed over to the affected family.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu attributed the incident to overloading reckless driving on the part of the truck driver.

According to him, the truck driver was discovered to have been trapped and was eventually extricated by the Agency responders. He said, the heavy duty equipment was used to clear the road,”

