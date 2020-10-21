UNICEF supports development of child protection data in Kano State

Kindly Share This Story:

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), says it will support Kano State Government to set up the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), to strengthen monitoring and management of child protection cases.

Micheal Banda, Acting Team Leader, UNICEF Field Office Kano, stated this at the inauguration of the programme on Tuesday in Kano.

Banda said: “CPIMS will facilitate effective case management for individual vulnerable children.

“The programme is designed to promote best practices and accountability system, to assist child protection programme in delivering quality care.

“The vision of the progrmme is to promote and support database, tools for data collection and protection as well as information sharing,”

Banda urged the state government to adopt measures to enhance media access to information and build the capacity of Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) in data collection and processing.

Also, Dr Zahrau Muhammad, the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, commended the gesture and pledged to ensure effective utilisation of the CPIMS.

Muhammad called for more support from the UN agency to ensure the safety of children in the state.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration between the UNICEF and Kano State Government.

