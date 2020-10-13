Unemployment: We have interfaced with over 10,000 youths in C’River ― Odeta

Kindly Share This Story:

The president and founder of G-Factor Initiatives, David Odeta has disclosed that since the inception of the platform they have interfaced with over 10,000 Youths in Cross River State in bid to empower them through various entrepreneurial projects.

Odeta also revealed that they intend to reach at least 100,000 more through the G farms initiative targeted towards tackling food scarcity in the post-COVID-19 era which will create more jobs and empower a lot of young people.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Calabar about the G- Farms initiative targeted at empowering young people through agriculture Odeta said every Nation was as strong as it human resource and value system.

His words: “Every Nation is as strong as it’s human resources and thier value system. The percentage of the youths rank highest (about 60 to 70%) in the population of every Nation.

“The unusual increase in crime rates in the area of social violence, terrorism Cultism, drug abuse, cyber crimes, prostitution amongst others calls for attention.

“It is way better and much easier to train a youth than to mend an adult, our hope for a better future lies primarily in the hands of our emerging leaders -the youths, therefore as we transform our youths, we transform our society.

“G farm is just one out of the many platforms we have established to create opportunities for young people of Nigeria and beyond in a bid to meaningfully engage them to make them productive and add thier own quota to the growth and development of the society.

“We have already secured grant of 3million naira for the 30 participants in the G farms as start-up capital and we want to watch them grow and add value their own way, we have a slogan “one youth, one farm, farming is the future,” he said

