Understanding Idumuje-Ugboko mayhem and the Abuja trial

The alleged sponsors of the Idumuje-Ugboko havoc of 2017 tried to confuse the unsuspecting public with crude and naked lies. They told the media that a meeting of Izu Ani, the people’s congress, in Idumuje-Ugboko was twice disrupted by thugs sent by some wealthy men from their village. In revenge therefore they sent some Ugboko youths to attack them and also deal with those suspected to be their sponsors.

But they knew deep in their hearts that this was a bad lie, a claim that is so far from the truth.

To begin with, the mayhem that erupted in Ugboko, the wanton destruction and harrowing torture the people were subjected to, could never have been carried out by indigenes of the community. It is simply unthinkable.

The hard fact is that the 30 man murderous gang that destroyed Ugboko were not from the village neither were they from Delta state. They were imported with one assignment in mind and that is to do evil, to maim and murder innocent people in an innocent village. It was a vicious band of hardened criminals that their sole job is malicious destruction of lives and property. And in Ugboko they exhibited an uncanny and satanic mastery of this job. Fully armed with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons they unleashed terror on 39 separate houses, looted 17 cars and several motorcycles and valuables.

They killed, maimed and humiliated both respectable and ordinary people.

They dragged these people to the palace where Prince Nonso Nwoko allegedly took joy in watching as the boys and men were brutalised and women stripped naked, flogged and mindlessly beaten with their womanhood grossly violated. Of course , they were aided and prodded by some members of the community but the monsters were brought in from another state. Some alleged they were indeed brought in from Anambra state.

What is however indisputable is that they did timeless damage to the agrarian community, tortured and violently breached their victim’s fundamental human rights.

And that was why the police and the Nigerian Human Rights Commission had to step in on receiving petitions because Nigeria is not a barbaric society.

Their arrest by the police after investigations was what has culminated in the terrorism trial in Abuja.

And that is why it is important for the Ugboko people, Deltans and Nigerians in general to understand the core essence and reasons for this trial. It is not about land.

Land is a civil matter and there have been one, two, three and four cases arising from land. And one still pending at a High Court in Iselle-Uku, Delta state. All the four land cases concluded thus far were instituted by Prince Nonso. And he lost all of them because he, urged by his self centred and desperate financiers, was needlessly trying to invent a land dispute where none existed. Nobody was arrested for criminal trial over these land cases. It was dealt with as a civil matter. It is simple, straight and clear.

The case in Abuja is a totally different matter. The mayhem is a criminal matter. It was the perpetrators against the federal government. The government investigated the case thoroughly and came to the conclusion that the hateful destruction of lives and property and the barbarous brutality meted to the victims were at best acts of terrorism. So, they were accordingly charged.

Still, it is important to understand why these people were singled out for these vicious attacks because that in itself gives a good insight into the mental state, the psyche of Prince Nonso and his sponsors who have been accused of perpetrating these savage acts.

Their basic grouse is that these victims of their virulent violence and vile life refused to support Prince Nonso’s quest to become king of Idumuje-Ugboko. Now , this is a succession contest that is still before a court of law. What could any rational person do in this circumstance except to wait for the court judgement.

But Prince Nonso wouldn’t have that. He knows he is an illegitimate king. He circumvented the well known and reverred succession rites and tradition of Ugboko to declare himself king only hours after the death of his father, Obi Albert Nwoko III. And so he couldn’t get the critical endorsement of traditional leaders and many sincere members of his community. And naturally, he was also sued by family members who felt strongly that they were the bonafide heir to the throne. His kingship ambition seemed dead on arrival.

And so he began to employ all manner of crude tactics to compel obedience and support. He excommunicated and ostracized many and forced some to go on exile as their lives were under perennial threat. But with more and more people refusing to identify with his inordinate ambition as the case remains subjudice , he succumbed to the temptations and pull of frustration and allegedly decided to seek external help in the form of a terror crew to unleash violence that would instil fear and force approval and submission of these victims to his kingship ambition and in fact , caprices.

This was how the victims sat in their houses innocently and evil came to visit them and their lives, tragically, have not been the same. So, in a nutshell, the terrorism trial is specifically for the cruelty, the savagery that these innocent indigenous people of Idumuje-Ugboko were crudely subjected to.

There has also been references to the issue of these victims’ refusal to support Prince Nonso’s grotesque and insidious quest to stop the building of a university in his home town. That Prince Nonso had done everything to frustrate the building of STARS University by his cousin, Honourable Prince Ned Nwoko, is no longer news. And Prince Nonso wanted to mobilize the entire people of Idumuje-Ugboko to support this ill-motivated mission.

But most of these victims as events have shown are people of integrity. Just like they couldn’t endorse Nonso’s kingship ambition because it is subjudice, they could not support him in his quest to stop a developmental project like a university in their village. And their decision is neither because they hate Nonso nor because of their love for Prince Ned. They are just men and women who want to follow their conscience and do just what is right.

They knew too well that Honourable Prince Ned followed due process to acquire the land for both the university and golf course. They were convinced that these projects would bring unprecedented development to their rustic community. So, they refused to be coaxed into joining any retrogressive gang-up that would fracture hopes of an institution that could give education to their children and even create possible employment for many of them.

So, these ordinarily are very rational people that should be saluted for their integrity, sense of purpose and carriage of dignifying convictions.

But for doing what is absolutely right, they were hounded and attacked like common criminals, humiliated and ostracized in their own community.

Because Prince Nonso and his sponsors are used to impunity, oppressing the impoverished and ordinary people of their community without any repercussions, they thought this mayhem would be another temporal incident. This explains their shock as the victims took their case to court. And this further explains their desperate move to use the media to confuse the innocent public.

They turned the truth on its head trying to make people sympathise with perverse criminals facing trial for their heinous crimes.

They claimed their crime was fighting against some billionaire Prince and refined international Lawyer, Prince Ned who is grabbing their land. And the simple question is, how can people that are not from Ugboko be fighting for land in the community; because these hoodlums are not from Idumuje-Ugboko and have never lived there. So, what business do they have with the land?

Then the second question is, if this land was acquired illegitimately, how is it that Idumuje-Ugboko as a community, has 40% equity in the university being erected on that land. Does it make any sense? Is it logical? It is therefore clear that the land grabbing story does not hold water and will never be tenable no matter how much Prince Nonso’s agents push this detestable narrative on the media.

The current case in court is a criminal matter arising from acts of terrorism. It is crystal clear and has nothing to do with land and no direct issue linking it to the university.

The university is on auto-drive and cruising. The site at the moment is a theatre of all kinds of construction equipment with works proceeding at an incredibly high tempo. Even the National Universities Commission, NUC, has paid regular visits to the site and left on each occasion in fervent spirit, satisfied with pace of work and facilities on ground.

It is therefore clear that the terrorism trial going on in Abuja is a totally different matter with a character of its own. And this is why all the media manipulations and propaganda may confuse a few undiscerning people but may never touch the substance and outcome of the case. The case will be seen to a conclusive end and dire punishment meted to those convicted.

This is what the victims, the entire Ugboko community and Deltans familiar with the case are waiting for. They are appealing to the judiciary to hear and treat the case with utmost speed and give judgement with dispatch.

The victims, in particular, are desperate for accelerated handling of their case as their lives remain endangered in the village. If the case is delayed they said, some of their attackers still prowling the village would visit them with more atrocities and more alarming impunity because they have been boasting that the terrorism trial would die a natural death.

Their entire hope of a peaceful life devoid of trauma is therefore resting on the ability of the judiciary to courageously and decisively deal with their case so that justice will be done and they shall become free in their own village.

