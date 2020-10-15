UN sets to celebrate women on October 15

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The United Nations, UN, member countries set to celebrate women on October 15, 2020 in recognition of social, economic, and political progress made by 1.7 billion women and girls who live in rural areas across the world.

This was made known in a statement by the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, where it called on governments to see how effective development and violence prevention interventions could create positive behavioural change in their communities.

IFAD also pointed that women are major contributors to agriculture and rural economies, and their work and lives are not immune to the effects of the global pandemic.

The Fund also called for violence prevention interventions and increased support for women’s livelihoods in smallholder farming, fishing, livestock-keeping and rural entrepreneurship; enabling greater access to land, credit and other productive resources; strengthening women’s representation in producers’ organizations and community decision-making bodies and working with rural men to create positive behaviour change.

“Women are major contributors to agriculture and rural economies, and their work and lives are not immune to the effects of the global pandemic. Restrictions on movement increased caretaking duties and increased incidences of gender-based violence all reduce livelihood opportunities during this time. Lower-income can create secondary effects, as women typically invest in education, health care, and business reinforcement.

“Every year, on October 15, the UN’s family of countries celebrates the social, economic, and political progress made by 1.7 billion women and girls who live in rural areas.

