UN body appoints Oyedemi, PWAN Plus boss, peace advocate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Managing Director of PWAN Plus Business Concerns Limited, Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi, has added another feather to his list of sprawling accomplishments, as he has just been decorated with the prestigious UN-POLAC Peace Advocate, by the United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre, UN-POLAC.

By the virtue of the distinguished appointment, the renowned Lagos-based real estate player will actively be involved in “peacemaking, conflict resolution and other activities that encourage peace and positive living” anywhere in the world.

Oyedemi’s appointment was conveyed in a letter personally signed by UN-POLAC Director General, Prof. Halo B. Eton, dated September18, 2020. His words: “In line with the UN General Assembly’s declaration, POLAC collaborates with UNESCO to commemorate the “Human Rights Day 2020” with the Theme: “Stand Up for Human Rights.”

“This day, therefore, provides individuals globally a shared date to reiterate the fact that “Global Peace is a collective responsibility. As part of the event for the celebration, there will be an appointment/presentation of certificates and awards as International Peace Advocates to individuals of proven integrity who exhibit the ideals of living for the sake of others and commit themselves to promote universal moral values, strong family life, social harmony, inter-religious and ethnic co-operation and the culture of peace.

“In addition to these special qualities, the appointment encourages these individuals to be role models in community services & peace-making. In view of the foregoing, the trustees of POLAC recognise that you exemplify these qualities and wish to convey to you, their decision to appoint you an International Peace UN-POLAC Advocate.

READ ALSO:

“This appointment comes with the following benefit: UN-POLAC Certificate of Appointment; UN-POLAC International Identity Card; Investiture Apparel; UN-POLAC Flag of Authority to be hoisted at any place of your choice and UN-POLAC Special Vehicle Plate Number in collaboration with the FRSC. (Available on request).

“As an International Peace Advocate, you can be called upon for peacemaking, conflict resolution and other activities that encourage peace and positive living in line with the best international ambassador.

The investiture of the PWAN Plus boss will, however, hold on December 10, at the Nigerian Merit Award House, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, under the distinguished Chairmanship of Hon. Justice Silvester Ngwuta Nwali, Justice of Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: