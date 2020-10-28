UI staff shut gates to protest alleged imposition of new VC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

AS the appointment of the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan reaches the climax, some unions in the institution have shut the two gates to protest a proposed appointment of one of the candidates, Prof Kayode Adebowale, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The workers blocked all the entrances into the institution forcing visitors, workers both academic and non-academic to park their vehicles by roadsides.

All parents whose wards attend the International School Ibadan were forced to drop them outside while some of the students either trekked a long-distance or waited endlessly for few cabs operating on campus.

When Vanguard visited the institution, the workers were seen chanting “we no go gree oo, we no go gree, Imposition we no go gree”.

They also held placards with instructions like, “Impose Adebowale and shut down UI for six years, ” “we shall never work with Alatise again among others”.

They accused the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka of allegedly trying to impose his anointed candidate, Adebowale.

The VC and the deputy VC were sighted at the Oyo State Police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan where they reported the issue.

Newsmen made attempts to speak with them but they didn’t grant them audience.

A five-member panel charged with the selection process of the next VC had shortlisted names of six candidates out of 18 that showed interest.

When Vanguard called the Director of Communication, Mr Tunji Oladeji, he politely declined to make any comments on the issue.

However, one of the lecturers in the institution confided in Vanguard noting that the protest was needless and immature.

“The University has set up a five-man committee to handle the selection of the next Vice-Chancellor. It is not what one person can do. It has to be done by a collection of people.”

“Though some of us don’t agree with the selection process, we just want to wait and see how things play out. If it is done through due process, no one would have raised any eyebrows”.

